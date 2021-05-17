MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Reduced by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in MSCI by 28.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in MSCI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

MSCI stock opened at $459.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.95. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $495.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

