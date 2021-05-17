mStable USD Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $39.85 million and $55,348.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,241.78 or 1.00149826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00051107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00194056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.