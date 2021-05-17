Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market cap of $31.70 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00086606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00022608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.78 or 0.01353865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00116059 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Profile

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CRYPTO:MCI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.