Namecoin Price Hits $1.35 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003016 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $19.92 million and $22,758.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,818.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,118.78 or 0.02496229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.57 or 0.00650549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00071634 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001725 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000212 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

