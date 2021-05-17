Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Sells $102,250.00 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NSSC opened at $33.14 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $608.15 million, a P/E ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 43,431 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 85,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 29,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 43,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

