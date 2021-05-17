National Bank Financial Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $41.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

