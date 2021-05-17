National Bank Financial Raises TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$147.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$146.00 to C$147.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.50.

TMXXF stock opened at $109.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.03. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $111.68.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

