National Bank Financial Upgrades Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) to “Outperform”

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.60.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS traded up C$3.29 during trading on Monday, hitting C$40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 595,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.20. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$33.86 and a twelve month high of C$53.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$95,242.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$978,499.92.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.