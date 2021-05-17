National Bank Financial Weighs in on CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “SECTOR PERFORM” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.15 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.45.

CEU opened at C$1.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.65 million and a PE ratio of 65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.40 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,725,712 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,852.80. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Insiders sold 191,233 shares of company stock worth $340,939 in the last three months.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.