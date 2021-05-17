National Bankshares Raises Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.30

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.24.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

