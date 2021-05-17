National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in National Grid by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $65.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

