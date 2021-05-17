National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $260.00

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $260.00 and last traded at $257.00, with a volume of 4077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.50.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $934.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.93.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $223.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

