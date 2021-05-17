Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $710.40 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $485.01 and a one year high of $712.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $646.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.29.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,988. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

