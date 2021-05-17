Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $24,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,085.01 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $685.00 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 691.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,144.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,145.01.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

