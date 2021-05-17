Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,574 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

