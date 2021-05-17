Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 279,554 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279,554 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ABB were worth $27,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in ABB by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 66,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 331,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 27,196 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB opened at $34.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $34.32.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

