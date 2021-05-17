Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,999 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $20,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $4,718,927. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.89.

NYSE:AMP opened at $258.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.40 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

