Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,333 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $602.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $624.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $248.81 and a 1-year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

