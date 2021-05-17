Needham & Company LLC Lowers JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $86.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.30.

JFrog stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. JFrog has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,848,000 after purchasing an additional 825,530 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 408,850 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $50,985,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 45.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,994,000 after purchasing an additional 336,032 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

