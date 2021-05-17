Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEO. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NEO opened at C$18.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.71. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$7.03 and a 1-year high of C$21.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$708.37 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$165.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

