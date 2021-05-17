NetEase (NTES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts expect NetEase to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTES stock opened at $105.34 on Monday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

