Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Netflix were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $493.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $218.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

