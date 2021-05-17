New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $58.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.85.

NEWR opened at $59.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,703,730 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

