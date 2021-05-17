New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

NYMT stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

