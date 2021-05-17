Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 2.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NOBL stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 405,952 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.35. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

