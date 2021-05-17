Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2,512.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,598,000 after buying an additional 203,550 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.85. 110,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,223. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.43 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average of $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

