Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of TOTL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.36. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,943. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $49.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91.

