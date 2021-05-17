Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,742. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.99%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock valued at $125,864,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.