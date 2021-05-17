Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $299,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16,003.6% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,218 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $11.32 on Monday, hitting $558.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,875. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $347.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $581.32 and a 200-day moving average of $546.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

