Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.43.

NYSE NEXA opened at $11.05 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2643 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nexa Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

