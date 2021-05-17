NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $73.12 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

