NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 324.7% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 69,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 53,088 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 30,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33,108.7% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,095,000 after buying an additional 1,092,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.79. 67,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577,563. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

