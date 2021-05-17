Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.60

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Nippon Paint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

