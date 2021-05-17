Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Nordstrom stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

