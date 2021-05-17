Northern Star Acquisition (STIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Star Acquisition (NYSE:STIC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:STIC opened at $9.98 on Monday. Northern Star Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Northern Star Acquisition Company Profile

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in the beauty, wellness, self-care, fashion, e-commerce, subscription, and digital-media space.

