Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Lowered to C$48.25 at Scotiabank

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NPIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC raised Northland Power from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Northland Power has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.45.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.