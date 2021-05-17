Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$56.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.02.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$38.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$29.51 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.86. The firm has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 99.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

