Northland Securities Upgrades CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to “Outperform”

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $78.00. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get CEVA alerts:

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $42.74 on Monday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a market cap of $975.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4,274.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 133.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.