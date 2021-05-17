NOV (NYSE:NOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.99

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 141379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NOV by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after buying an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

