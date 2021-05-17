Novo (NOVO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $783.00

Novo (CURRENCY:NOVO) traded 64.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Novo coin can currently be purchased for about $10.56 or 0.00024704 BTC on exchanges. Novo has a market capitalization of $710,495.45 and approximately $783.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Novo has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00087602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.88 or 0.00453508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00227765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.63 or 0.01280937 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00042270 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Novo Coin Profile

Novo’s total supply is 126,541 coins and its circulating supply is 67,273 coins. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com.

Novo Coin Trading

