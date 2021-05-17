NULS Price Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. NULS has a market cap of $84.69 million and approximately $72.96 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00091309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.62 or 0.00451116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00230561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004953 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.03 or 0.01317603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042538 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

