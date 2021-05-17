NXM (NXM) Price Down 11.3% This Week

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $130.13 or 0.00288930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $835.33 million and $54.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,922,174 coins and its circulating supply is 6,419,217 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

