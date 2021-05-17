Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grace Capital boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.74.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.