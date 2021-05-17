Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OCGN. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ocugen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $2,788,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 696,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

