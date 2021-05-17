ODUWA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,770.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $3,770.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,182.90 or 1.00617193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00051817 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004689 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

