Odyssey (OCN) Trading Down 31.2% This Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $9.34 million and $1.14 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00085596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00022869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.04 or 0.01243435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00115087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00061501 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

