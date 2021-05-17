Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

OLY opened at C$54.50 on Monday. Olympia Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.13 million and a PE ratio of 16.42.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.