ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.440-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.93.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.72. 311,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,191. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

