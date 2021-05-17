One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Raised to Outperform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

OSS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. Analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in One Stop Systems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

