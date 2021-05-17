OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of OTMP opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £63.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35. OnTheMarket has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.85.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.